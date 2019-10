Media Group PRO TV Posts $126M Revenue YoY In January-September 2019



Media group PRO TV, which includes television station PRO TV and the other PRO television channels, ended the first nine months of 2019 with revenue of $126.8 million, down 7.2% from $136.6 million in the year-earlier period, according to the financial report of Central European Media (...) Media Group PRO TV Posts $126M Revenue YoY In January-September 2019.Media group PRO TV, which includes television station PRO TV and the other PRO television channels, ended the first nine months of 2019 with revenue of $126.8 million, down 7.2% from $136.6 million in the year-earlier period, according to the financial report of Central European Media (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]