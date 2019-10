SIF Banat-Crisana To Carry Out Public Offering To Buy 3.6% Of Its Share Capital, For RON47M



Romanian regional investment fund SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1.RO) will carry out, between October 22 and November 4, a public offering to buy shares, representing 3.6% of its share capital, worth a total RON47 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]