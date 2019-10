Planned EUR600M Regional Hospital in Craiova Costs Five Times More Than a Private Healthcare Investment



The government calculated it needs to spend EUR600 milion on the 900-bed Regional Hospital in Craiova, five times more than a private operator invested in a hospital, keeping the proportions. Planned EUR600M Regional Hospital in Craiova Costs Five Times More Than a Private Healthcare Investment.The government calculated it needs to spend EUR600 milion on the 900-bed Regional Hospital in Craiova, five times more than a private operator invested in a hospital, keeping the proportions. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]