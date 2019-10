Herman Van Rompuy: Invest Now, While Money Is Cheap



Europe is suffering from a too low investment level. China is investing more than 40% of its GDP. We in the EU invest half of that volume. We need larger investments everywhere in the EU countries, said Herman Van Rompuy, the first permanent president of the European Council, who served between (...)