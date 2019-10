Bookstore Chain Diverta Plans to Open 6 or 7 Stores in 2020



Bookstore chain Diverta will continue to invest in rebranding the existing bookstores and in opening new ones in Bucharest and the rest of the country, says CEO and minority shareholder Amalia Buliga. Bookstore Chain Diverta Plans to Open 6 or 7 Stores in 2020.Bookstore chain Diverta will continue to invest in rebranding the existing bookstores and in opening new ones in Bucharest and the rest of the country, says CEO and minority shareholder Amalia Buliga. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]