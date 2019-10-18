Queen Helen’s remains welcomed at religious, military ceremony at Otopeni Airport



A religious and military ceremony took place at the Otopeni International Airport for Queen Mother Helen, whose remains were flown in to Romania aboard an aircraft of the Romanian Air Force. Queen Helen died in Switzerland on November 29, 1982, when Romania was under a communist dictatorship. She was buried at the Boix-de-Vaud Cemetery in Lausanne. Eight soldiers of the Mihai Viteazul 30th Guard Brigade took the coffin from the aircraft and then placed it on the catafalque covered in the royal banner. Next, the national anthem was played. Leaders of the Roman Catholic Church, the Greek Catholic Church, the Armenian Church, the Mosaic faith and the Muslim faith bowed before the catafalque. Archbishop Nifon of Targoviste and Metropolitan Bishop Joseph of Western and Southern Europe, together with priests performed a church service. After the Royal Anthem was played, soldiers of the 30th Guard Brigade placed the coffin in the funeral van. The funeral cortege was to move to Elisabeta Palace to lay the body to rest in the Hall of Kings. The ceremony was attended by Custodian of the Romanian Crown Margareta, Prince Radu, Princesses Sofia and Maria, lawyer Ioan Luca Vlad, and Constanta Iorga, members of the Royal House. From Elisabeta Palace, the funeral cortege will travel further to Curtea de Arges. On Saturday, at 13:00hrs, there will be a re-burial ceremony of Queen Mother Elena’s remains at the local New Archbishop and Royal Cathedral. The royal family has announced day of mourning on October 18, 19 and 20. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Queen Helen’s remains welcomed at religious, military ceremony at Otopeni Airport.A religious and military ceremony took place at the Otopeni International Airport for Queen Mother Helen, whose remains were flown in to Romania aboard an aircraft of the Romanian Air Force. Queen Helen died in Switzerland on November 29, 1982, when Romania was under a communist dictatorship. She was buried at the Boix-de-Vaud Cemetery in Lausanne. Eight soldiers of the Mihai Viteazul 30th Guard Brigade took the coffin from the aircraft and then placed it on the catafalque covered in the royal banner. Next, the national anthem was played. Leaders of the Roman Catholic Church, the Greek Catholic Church, the Armenian Church, the Mosaic faith and the Muslim faith bowed before the catafalque. Archbishop Nifon of Targoviste and Metropolitan Bishop Joseph of Western and Southern Europe, together with priests performed a church service. After the Royal Anthem was played, soldiers of the 30th Guard Brigade placed the coffin in the funeral van. The funeral cortege was to move to Elisabeta Palace to lay the body to rest in the Hall of Kings. The ceremony was attended by Custodian of the Romanian Crown Margareta, Prince Radu, Princesses Sofia and Maria, lawyer Ioan Luca Vlad, and Constanta Iorga, members of the Royal House. From Elisabeta Palace, the funeral cortege will travel further to Curtea de Arges. On Saturday, at 13:00hrs, there will be a re-burial ceremony of Queen Mother Elena’s remains at the local New Archbishop and Royal Cathedral. The royal family has announced day of mourning on October 18, 19 and 20. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Mother Queen Helen reburied in Curtea de Arges Mother Queen Helen was reburied on Saturday in the New Archbishop and Royal Cathedral in Curtea de Arges, thousands of people participating in the ceremony. The funeral service was performed by high officials of the Romanian Orthodox Church, in the old cathedral founded by Neagoe Basarab. (...)



French stand at RIUF, inaugurated by Ambassador Michele Ramis French Ambassador to Bucharest, Michele Ramis, on Saturday inaugurated the French stand at the The Romanian International University Fair, at the Palace Hall, during which event she highlighted the importance of the academic and scientific partnership between France and Romania. The French (...)



European Council/Iohannis supports opening without delay accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia President Klaus Iohannis maintained, in Brussels, on the occasion of the meeting of the European Council, the necessity of adopting without delay the decision to open accession negotiations with Albania and the Republic of North Macedonia, mentioning that a positive decision in this sense would (...)



Dancila denies Barna's accusations that Antifraud Department is acting on PSD's political command Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chair, outgoing Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, denied on Friday the claims of Save Romania Union (USR) leader and presidential contestant Dan Barna that the current investigation conducted against him by the Anti-Fraud Department (DLAF) is politically motivated. (...)



Interim PM Sends Control Team to Flag Carrier Airline Over Transport Minister Scandal Romanian interim prime minister Viorica Dancila said Friday she sent the prime minister's control body to investigate the country’s flag carrier airline Tarom after the company’s former CEO accused transport minister Razvan Cuc of ordering her to ground domestic flights on the day of the (...)



Electromagnetica Reappoints Eugen Scheusan as General Manager Romanian electric and electronic equipment maker Electromagnetica Bucureşti (ELMA.RO) has renewed the mandate of Eugen Scheusan and company general manager and president of the board of directors.



#2019PresidentialElection/ President Iohannis: Liberals are at war with PSD, this conflict is not of doctrinal nature President Klaus Iohannis, speaking on Friday at the EPP headquarters in Brussels during a meeting with representatives and supporters of the National Liberal Party (PNL) from the diaspora, said that he and the Liberals are "at war" with the Social Democratic Party (PSD), and that this (...)

