October 18, 2019

President Iohannis: Romanian citizens in the UK will be very well protected under Brexit Agreement
AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: The Romanian citizens living in the UK will be very well protected under the Brexit Agreement, said on Friday President Klaus Iohannis, who participated in the meeting of the European Council in Brussels.      "The very good news related to what we discussed yesterday is that we reached a deal on Brexit on the discussed agreement. From our point of view, of the European Council, there are no problems with the text we came up with. Probably tomorrow, we will find British Parliament’s opinion and if there is an agreement on that side then we can take the next steps," the head of state said.      When asked whether the Romanian citizens living in the UK would be protected through this document, President Iohannis said: "If this agreement stands, then they are very well protected and I have stated this things from the beginning. However, a deal Brexit is the best version by far."      President Klaus Iohannis participates on Thursday and Friday in the meeting of the European Council in Brussels. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simion; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

