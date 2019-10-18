Queen Helen’s remains arrive in Romania



Mother Queen Helen’s remains were brought back to the country on Friday, landing at the Otopeni International Airport in an aircraft belonging to the Romanian Air Forces. Attending the event were the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, Prince Radu, Princesses Sofia and Maria, representatives of the Romanian Roman Catholic Church, the Greek Catholic Church, the Armenian Church, the Mosaic Cult and the Muslim Cult. Present were also PM-designate Ludovic Orban, dismissed PM Viorica Dancila, PSD (Social Democratic Party) secretary general Mihai Fifor, dismissed Minister of Finance Eugen Teodorovici, US Ambassador to Bucharest Hans Klemm, Iasi City Mayor Mihai Chirica, secretary of state with the MAI Raed Arafat, dismissed Minister of Culture Daniel Breaz, other cultural and art personalities. From Geneva, the remains were accompanied by Metropolitan Joseph of Western and Southern Europe, secretary of state Victor Opaschi and Ioan Luca Vlad and Constanta Iorga, members of the Royal House. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Queen Helen’s remains arrive in Romania.Mother Queen Helen’s remains were brought back to the country on Friday, landing at the Otopeni International Airport in an aircraft belonging to the Romanian Air Forces. Attending the event were the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, Prince Radu, Princesses Sofia and Maria, representatives of the Romanian Roman Catholic Church, the Greek Catholic Church, the Armenian Church, the Mosaic Cult and the Muslim Cult. Present were also PM-designate Ludovic Orban, dismissed PM Viorica Dancila, PSD (Social Democratic Party) secretary general Mihai Fifor, dismissed Minister of Finance Eugen Teodorovici, US Ambassador to Bucharest Hans Klemm, Iasi City Mayor Mihai Chirica, secretary of state with the MAI Raed Arafat, dismissed Minister of Culture Daniel Breaz, other cultural and art personalities. From Geneva, the remains were accompanied by Metropolitan Joseph of Western and Southern Europe, secretary of state Victor Opaschi and Ioan Luca Vlad and Constanta Iorga, members of the Royal House. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]