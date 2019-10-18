Optima Opens Second HQ In Iasi; Plans To Extend Its Team In Brasov By End-2019
Bucharest-based company Optima, specialized in software development and outsourcing services, and part of Next Capital Group, has opened its second headquarters in Iasi, with a separate management from the existing structure, and plans to keep extending the team in Brasov, where it will employ (...)
