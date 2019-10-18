Mother Queen Helen’s funeral procession left toward Curtea de Arges



Mother Queen Helen's funeral procession left on Friday from the Elisabeta Palace toward Curtea de Arges in the applause of those attending the event. Welcomed by dozens of persons, some of them holding tricolor flags, the funeral cortege arrived at the Elisabeta Palace around 12:00hrs. The coffin covered with the royal flag, which was carried by the soldiers of the 30th Guard Brigade, was placed on a catafalque in Kings' Hall. Here, Custodian of the Romanian Crown Margareta, Prince Radu and Princesses Sofia and Maria had a private moment, keeping a moment of silence at the catafalque. Patriarch Daniel, along with a synod of priests and hierarchs were also present. Patriarch Daniel offered the Royal Family an icon depicting Saints Constantin and Elena and signed the condolence book. The funeral procession left toward Curtea de Arges on the Chitila - Titu - Gaesti - Topoloveni - Pitesti route. In front of the Elisabeta Palace, followers of the royalty displayed a large tricolor flag with the signs of the Royal House. "I feel like something is complete, the Royal Family here, in the country," supporter of the Royal House Diana Zoltescu stated. According to the Royal house, Her Majesty wanted that Queen Helen's coffin, symbolically, travel to Curtea de Arges from the Elisabeta Palace, the place that Mother Queen and King Michael were forced to leave on 30 December 1947. In Curtea de Arges, the coffin containing the remains of Mother Queen Helen will be laid at the New Archbishop and Royal Cathedral, on Sunday, at 13:00hrs, when the re-burial ceremony will take place. The royal family has announced days of mourning on October 18, 19 and 20. Queen Helen died in Switzerland on November 29, 1982, when Romania was under a communist dictatorship. She was buried at the Boix-de-Vaud Cemetery in Lausanne.

