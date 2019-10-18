 
Romaniapress.com

October 18, 2019

Mother Queen Helen’s funeral procession arrives at Elisabeta Palace
Oct 18, 2019

Mother Queen Helen’s funeral procession arrives at Elisabeta Palace.
Mother Queen Helen’s funeral procession arrives at Elisabeta Palace, where the body will lie in state in the Kings’ Hall for 45 minutes. The procession has been welcomed at the Palace by tens of sympathizers of the Royal House, who brought flowers and tricolor flags. The Royal family will pray at the catafalque. After a short religious service in the Kings’ Hall, the funeral procession will continue its way to Curtea de Arges. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Mother Queen Helen reburied in Curtea de Arges Mother Queen Helen was reburied on Saturday in the New Archbishop and Royal Cathedral in Curtea de Arges, thousands of people participating in the ceremony. The funeral service was performed by high officials of the Romanian Orthodox Church, in the old cathedral founded by Neagoe Basarab. (...)

French stand at RIUF, inaugurated by Ambassador Michele Ramis French Ambassador to Bucharest, Michele Ramis, on Saturday inaugurated the French stand at the The Romanian International University Fair, at the Palace Hall, during which event she highlighted the importance of the academic and scientific partnership between France and Romania. The French (...)

European Council/Iohannis supports opening without delay accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia President Klaus Iohannis maintained, in Brussels, on the occasion of the meeting of the European Council, the necessity of adopting without delay the decision to open accession negotiations with Albania and the Republic of North Macedonia, mentioning that a positive decision in this sense would (...)

Dancila denies Barna's accusations that Antifraud Department is acting on PSD's political command Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chair, outgoing Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, denied on Friday the claims of Save Romania Union (USR) leader and presidential contestant Dan Barna that the current investigation conducted against him by the Anti-Fraud Department (DLAF) is politically motivated. (...)

Interim PM Sends Control Team to Flag Carrier Airline Over Transport Minister Scandal Romanian interim prime minister Viorica Dancila said Friday she sent the prime minister's control body to investigate the country’s flag carrier airline Tarom after the company’s former CEO accused transport minister Razvan Cuc of ordering her to ground domestic flights on the day of the (...)

Electromagnetica Reappoints Eugen Scheusan as General Manager Romanian electric and electronic equipment maker Electromagnetica Bucureşti (ELMA.RO) has renewed the mandate of Eugen Scheusan and company general manager and president of the board of directors.

#2019PresidentialElection/ President Iohannis: Liberals are at war with PSD, this conflict is not of doctrinal nature President Klaus Iohannis, speaking on Friday at the EPP headquarters in Brussels during a meeting with representatives and supporters of the National Liberal Party (PNL) from the diaspora, said that he and the Liberals are "at war" with the Social Democratic Party (PSD), and that this (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |