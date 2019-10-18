Mother Queen Helen’s funeral procession arrives at Elisabeta Palace



Mother Queen Helen's funeral procession arrives at Elisabeta Palace, where the body will lie in state in the Kings' Hall for 45 minutes. The procession has been welcomed at the Palace by tens of sympathizers of the Royal House, who brought flowers and tricolor flags. The Royal family will pray at the catafalque. After a short religious service in the Kings' Hall, the funeral procession will continue its way to Curtea de Arges. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)