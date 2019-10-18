Swiss Capital Becomes Shareholder Of Mecanica Rotes Targoviste, With 25.6% Holding



Welding-cutting equipment producer Mecanica Rotes Targovişte (METY.RO) on Friday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of a transaction of October 14 whereby brokerage firm Swiss Capital, the largest broker on the stock market in terms of the deals brokered, has joined Mecanica Rotes' (...)