Ex-Romanian strongman Dragnea challenges prison sentence



The former leader of the governing Social Democrats (PSD) and de facto ruler of Romania Liviu Dragnea, who received a 3.5-year prison sentence for influence peddling in May, is using an extraordinary means to challenge the final decision in his case. Ex-Romanian strongman Dragnea challenges prison sentence.The former leader of the governing Social Democrats (PSD) and de facto ruler of Romania Liviu Dragnea, who received a 3.5-year prison sentence for influence peddling in May, is using an extraordinary means to challenge the final decision in his case. [Read the article in HotNews]