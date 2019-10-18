Romania President says EC President-elect worried of situation surrounding Romanian commissioner



Romanian president Klaus Iohannis on Friday said that the president-elect of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen shared with him her concern about the situation of the future Romanian commissioner. "She really wants to designate a woman as Transport commissioner", Iohannis said, quoted by Mediafax news agency.