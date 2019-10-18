Remains of Queen Mother Helen returned to Romania to be reinterred in Curtea de Arges



The remains of Queen-Mother Helen, the mother of Romania's late King Michael, were taken to Romania on Friday to be reinterred in Curtea de Arges, by the side of the King, according to the schedule made public by the Royal House. The Queen Mother died in Lausanne on November 29, 1982, when Romania was still under communist dictatorship.