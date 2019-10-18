​​INTERVIEW Airbus Vice President: There is a risk of moving helicopter factory from Brasov to another country / Why helicopter model remained on paper only despite potential



Why keep something that does not exist - or the building exists, but is not producing helicopters? So asks Airbus Vice President Olivier Michalon in an interview with HotNews.ro, regarding the factory Airbus opened near the city of Brasov, Central Romania. The factory was due to produce the H215M helicopter model both for the Romanian Army and for export. But the project remained on paper only as Romania did not issue any order.