Interim PM Sends Control Team to Flag Carrier Airline Over Transport Minister Scandal



Romanian interim prime minister Viorica Dancila said Friday she sent the prime minister's control body to investigate the country's flag carrier airline Tarom after the company's former CEO accused transport minister Razvan Cuc of ordering her to ground domestic flights on the day of the (...)