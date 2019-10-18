Dancila denies Barna’s accusations that Antifraud Department is acting on PSD’s political command



Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chair, outgoing Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, denied on Friday the claims of Save Romania Union (USR) leader and presidential contestant Dan Barna that the current investigation conducted against him by the Anti-Fraud Department (DLAF) is politically motivated. "I cannot even respond to such a claim. I haven’t done and never will do something like that, on the contrary, I wished all the candidates success and I have never been a supporter of such measures, let alone to do something like this," Dancila said in Brasov. The USR Chairman announced on Friday that he asked DLAF to refer all the documents concerning him to the National Anti-corruption Directorate, accusing the use of information from a journalistic inquiry for political purposes. In a Facebook post Dan Barna asked his supporters to refrain from attacks against Rise Project that conducts a journalistic investigation into European-funded projects he has been involved with in the past. Barna accused DLAF - which has confirmed that it is performing preliminary checks in his case - of acting on PSD’s command. "In a government where the Transport minister orders aircraft to be grounded, demands TAROM company to not allow the planes to take off, does anyone doubt that Ms. Dancila wouldn’t shy away from asking Toni Grebla to look a little into fraud issues? So we’re in a presidential electoral campaign. It’s clear that we are speaking in this line of reasoning and I don’t want to be checked by Ms. Dancila. It’s ridiculous and absurd. I am totally transparent, totally open, but I want the investigation to be conducted by an institution that is not subordinated to a direct counter-candidate. It’s as simple as that. (...) I am very proud of my consulting activity, there’s nothing to hide and nothing illegal in this activity. But I have a legitimate expectation for the checks to be carried out by an institution which is politically independent in the electoral campaign," the USR leader said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) Dancila denies Barna’s accusations that Antifraud Department is acting on PSD’s political command.Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chair, outgoing Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, denied on Friday the claims of Save Romania Union (USR) leader and presidential contestant Dan Barna that the current investigation conducted against him by the Anti-Fraud Department (DLAF) is politically motivated. "I cannot even respond to such a claim. I haven’t done and never will do something like that, on the contrary, I wished all the candidates success and I have never been a supporter of such measures, let alone to do something like this," Dancila said in Brasov. The USR Chairman announced on Friday that he asked DLAF to refer all the documents concerning him to the National Anti-corruption Directorate, accusing the use of information from a journalistic inquiry for political purposes. In a Facebook post Dan Barna asked his supporters to refrain from attacks against Rise Project that conducts a journalistic investigation into European-funded projects he has been involved with in the past. Barna accused DLAF - which has confirmed that it is performing preliminary checks in his case - of acting on PSD’s command. "In a government where the Transport minister orders aircraft to be grounded, demands TAROM company to not allow the planes to take off, does anyone doubt that Ms. Dancila wouldn’t shy away from asking Toni Grebla to look a little into fraud issues? So we’re in a presidential electoral campaign. It’s clear that we are speaking in this line of reasoning and I don’t want to be checked by Ms. Dancila. It’s ridiculous and absurd. I am totally transparent, totally open, but I want the investigation to be conducted by an institution that is not subordinated to a direct counter-candidate. It’s as simple as that. (...) I am very proud of my consulting activity, there’s nothing to hide and nothing illegal in this activity. But I have a legitimate expectation for the checks to be carried out by an institution which is politically independent in the electoral campaign," the USR leader said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Hundreds of persons participate in a march of solidarity with women victims of violence Several hundreds persons on Saturday participated in Bucharest in a march of solidarity with women victims of violence. The march started from the Universitatii Square, and continued to Romana Square and Victoriei Square, bringing together representatives of the non-governmental organisations (...)



Judo: Andreea Chitu wins silver medal for Romania in World Military Championships in Wuhan (China) Judoka Andreea Chitu on Saturday afternoon won a new medal for Romania, namely the silver medal in the 57 kg category, in the World Military Championships taking place in Wuhan (China), informs a press release of CSA Steaua. "The Romanian delegation won a new medal in the World Military (...)



Fencing: Ana Maria Popescu, first medal for Romania at World Military Championships in Wuhan Ana Maria Popescu won the first medal for Romania in the 7th edition of the World Military Championships in Wuhan (China), namely a silver medal which she won in the individual epee event, informs the Website of the CSA Steaua club. "On Saturday, October 19, the women's epee event (...)



Mother Queen Helen reburied in Curtea de Arges Mother Queen Helen was reburied on Saturday in the New Archbishop and Royal Cathedral in Curtea de Arges, thousands of people participating in the ceremony. The funeral service was performed by high officials of the Romanian Orthodox Church, in the old cathedral founded by Neagoe Basarab. (...)



French stand at RIUF, inaugurated by Ambassador Michele Ramis French Ambassador to Bucharest, Michele Ramis, on Saturday inaugurated the French stand at the The Romanian International University Fair, at the Palace Hall, during which event she highlighted the importance of the academic and scientific partnership between France and Romania. The French (...)



European Council/Iohannis supports opening without delay accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia President Klaus Iohannis maintained, in Brussels, on the occasion of the meeting of the European Council, the necessity of adopting without delay the decision to open accession negotiations with Albania and the Republic of North Macedonia, mentioning that a positive decision in this sense would (...)



Interim PM Sends Control Team to Flag Carrier Airline Over Transport Minister Scandal Romanian interim prime minister Viorica Dancila said Friday she sent the prime minister's control body to investigate the country’s flag carrier airline Tarom after the company’s former CEO accused transport minister Razvan Cuc of ordering her to ground domestic flights on the day of the (...)

