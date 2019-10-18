#2019PresidentialElection/ President Iohannis: Liberals are at war with PSD, this conflict is not of doctrinal nature



President Klaus Iohannis, speaking on Friday at the EPP headquarters in Brussels during a meeting with representatives and supporters of the National Liberal Party (PNL) from the diaspora, said that he and the Liberals are "at war" with the Social Democratic Party (PSD), and that this conflict is of no doctrinal nature, but was generated by PSD’s "attack" on the Romanians. "We are - and I say this with the due sadness - at war now, we are waging war against the PSD. (...) This is not a doctrinal war, and will you please make the difference! It’s a war between a political force that has taken power through elections and then diverted it, and us, the others, the President and the opposition who are siding with the Romanians. (...) We are now in an electoral competition, in an electoral battle and we hope that our winning these battles will bring this war to an end, because a nation cannot be endlessly at war with itself. This is seriously harmful to the society," the President said. Iohannis added that in December 2016 PNL "lost in a shameful manner" while PSD won "by an extraordinary, completely unexpected score". "The explanation was and is relatively simple. We did too little, they did very much. They promised the Romanians that milk and honey will flow, that they will bring down the Moon from the skies and do all the wonders possible. In good faith, the Romanians fell for this. We, on our part, made no counter-offer whatsoever. It’s not that we didn’t make a better counter-offer, we made none. Bad luck. ... But that’s how it was and we have to admit to all this, otherwise we cannot make the necessary corrections. The PSD came to rule and instead of making milk and honey flow, they set to work on their real program of pulling apart the rule of law in Romania, dismantling the large public systems, by arranging top positions for their cronies, acquaintances and kins, which ultimately resulted in a - not just figurative - attack on the Romanians," he said. The President said that all this culminated in a "physical attack on the Romanians" at the rally on August 10, 2018, which he called "an example of urban warfare." "It was an urban warfare that pitted the PSD against the Romanians, particularly the Romanians from the diaspora, because many had come home from abroad to protest against the PSD. They were welcomed with truncheons, tear gas and gendarmes equipped for urban warfare. Somebody had to take the side of the Romanians in this situation. And these were myself, the PNL and a few others from the opposition. We took the side of the Romanians and openly declared ourselves anti-PSD," Iohannis said. The President added that from a doctrinal point of view he considers himself to be a liberal and has no intention to disown his party origins. "Election-wise and doctrinally I still consider myself to be a liberal, even if formally the President cannot be a member of a party. But believe me, I have absolutely no intention to disown my party origins. And I’ll never be anything else but a liberal," he added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) #2019PresidentialElection/ President Iohannis: Liberals are at war with PSD, this conflict is not of doctrinal nature.President Klaus Iohannis, speaking on Friday at the EPP headquarters in Brussels during a meeting with representatives and supporters of the National Liberal Party (PNL) from the diaspora, said that he and the Liberals are "at war" with the Social Democratic Party (PSD), and that this conflict is of no doctrinal nature, but was generated by PSD’s "attack" on the Romanians. "We are - and I say this with the due sadness - at war now, we are waging war against the PSD. (...) This is not a doctrinal war, and will you please make the difference! It’s a war between a political force that has taken power through elections and then diverted it, and us, the others, the President and the opposition who are siding with the Romanians. (...) We are now in an electoral competition, in an electoral battle and we hope that our winning these battles will bring this war to an end, because a nation cannot be endlessly at war with itself. This is seriously harmful to the society," the President said. Iohannis added that in December 2016 PNL "lost in a shameful manner" while PSD won "by an extraordinary, completely unexpected score". "The explanation was and is relatively simple. We did too little, they did very much. They promised the Romanians that milk and honey will flow, that they will bring down the Moon from the skies and do all the wonders possible. In good faith, the Romanians fell for this. We, on our part, made no counter-offer whatsoever. It’s not that we didn’t make a better counter-offer, we made none. Bad luck. ... But that’s how it was and we have to admit to all this, otherwise we cannot make the necessary corrections. The PSD came to rule and instead of making milk and honey flow, they set to work on their real program of pulling apart the rule of law in Romania, dismantling the large public systems, by arranging top positions for their cronies, acquaintances and kins, which ultimately resulted in a - not just figurative - attack on the Romanians," he said. The President said that all this culminated in a "physical attack on the Romanians" at the rally on August 10, 2018, which he called "an example of urban warfare." "It was an urban warfare that pitted the PSD against the Romanians, particularly the Romanians from the diaspora, because many had come home from abroad to protest against the PSD. They were welcomed with truncheons, tear gas and gendarmes equipped for urban warfare. Somebody had to take the side of the Romanians in this situation. And these were myself, the PNL and a few others from the opposition. We took the side of the Romanians and openly declared ourselves anti-PSD," Iohannis said. The President added that from a doctrinal point of view he considers himself to be a liberal and has no intention to disown his party origins. "Election-wise and doctrinally I still consider myself to be a liberal, even if formally the President cannot be a member of a party. But believe me, I have absolutely no intention to disown my party origins. And I’ll never be anything else but a liberal," he added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Hundreds of persons participate in a march of solidarity with women victims of violence Several hundreds persons on Saturday participated in Bucharest in a march of solidarity with women victims of violence. The march started from the Universitatii Square, and continued to Romana Square and Victoriei Square, bringing together representatives of the non-governmental organisations (...)



Judo: Andreea Chitu wins silver medal for Romania in World Military Championships in Wuhan (China) Judoka Andreea Chitu on Saturday afternoon won a new medal for Romania, namely the silver medal in the 57 kg category, in the World Military Championships taking place in Wuhan (China), informs a press release of CSA Steaua. "The Romanian delegation won a new medal in the World Military (...)



Fencing: Ana Maria Popescu, first medal for Romania at World Military Championships in Wuhan Ana Maria Popescu won the first medal for Romania in the 7th edition of the World Military Championships in Wuhan (China), namely a silver medal which she won in the individual epee event, informs the Website of the CSA Steaua club. "On Saturday, October 19, the women's epee event (...)



Mother Queen Helen reburied in Curtea de Arges Mother Queen Helen was reburied on Saturday in the New Archbishop and Royal Cathedral in Curtea de Arges, thousands of people participating in the ceremony. The funeral service was performed by high officials of the Romanian Orthodox Church, in the old cathedral founded by Neagoe Basarab. (...)



French stand at RIUF, inaugurated by Ambassador Michele Ramis French Ambassador to Bucharest, Michele Ramis, on Saturday inaugurated the French stand at the The Romanian International University Fair, at the Palace Hall, during which event she highlighted the importance of the academic and scientific partnership between France and Romania. The French (...)



European Council/Iohannis supports opening without delay accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia President Klaus Iohannis maintained, in Brussels, on the occasion of the meeting of the European Council, the necessity of adopting without delay the decision to open accession negotiations with Albania and the Republic of North Macedonia, mentioning that a positive decision in this sense would (...)



Dancila denies Barna's accusations that Antifraud Department is acting on PSD's political command Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chair, outgoing Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, denied on Friday the claims of Save Romania Union (USR) leader and presidential contestant Dan Barna that the current investigation conducted against him by the Anti-Fraud Department (DLAF) is politically motivated. (...)

