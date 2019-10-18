Queen Mother Helen’s coffin placed in Archdiocesan Cathedral of Curtea de Arges



The coffin with the remains of Queen Mother Helen was placed on Friday in the historical Archdiocesan and Royal Cathedral of Curtea de Arges. The funeral procession from Bucharest stopped in front of the new cathedral, where dozens of people were waiting, including local officials. The Royal Family and the officials then followed the coffin on foot to the old cathedral founded by Neagoe Basarab. Eight servicemen from the 33rd Mountain Battalion Posada stationed in Curtea de Arges carried the coffin from the car in the old cathedral and placed it on the bier, with the wooden cross, the banner of the Queen Mother and a white flower wreath. After a private moment, the public was allowed to enter the cathedral and pay their respects to the Queen. On Saturday, at 13:00 hrs, the re-burial ceremony will take place in the new Royal Necropolis from the Archdiocesan Cathedral of Curtea de Arges. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Onea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - Simona Iacob; editor: Simona Klodnischi)