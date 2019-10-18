Orban says his answers to requests of parties he spoke with were 90 pct positive



Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban stated on Friday that his answers were positive to 90 percent of the requests of the parties that supported the censure motion and with which he had this week a first round of negotiations for the investiture of a new government. "I am as confident as before starting these discussions. My answers were 90 pct positive to the partners’ requests, we have no points... From ALDE [Alliance of Liberals and Democrats], that requested matters that we, the PNL [National Liberal Party], support, to Pro Romania, to the USR [Save Romania Union], our answers were affirmative. Practically, I can tell you, from my point of view, the conditions are met," Orban stated, at the Parliament Palace, when asked what his chances to get the necessary votes for the investiture of the government are, after the first round of discussion with the parties that supported the censure motion. Ludovic Orban mentioned that there are "minimal points of divergence" and this depends on the reasonability of each partner, because it’s evident that they cannot get along on all points. "In the discussions that we had will all the partners we were extremely open, extremely flexible, we took over a large part of the points of view that the our partners expressed and, from my point of view, when we reach decisions in each political formation, I see no serious reasons for which a decision other than supporting the government would be made," he mentioned. The Prime Minister designate emphasized that the PNL does not reject the idea of early election, and this subject was discussed in the meeting with the USR. "This entire period I said our preference is for early elections, because otherwise it’s complicated in the current political structure of the Parliament to generate a coherent and solid support for the government, in order to do what is needed for Romania. On the other hand, we can’t throw the country into a crisis, to maintain the government dismissed by censure motion in Victoria Palace and everyday they’d do misdeeds. First we invest a government and, after the presidential elections, because anyway until December 21st, when the President of Romania takes the oath of office, early elections cannot be organized, we should sit down at the table and discuss. We are open to discussion, and the PNL will support this option with one condition - that there is a pact by which the political formation that hold half of Parliament commit to not voting the investiture of two successive governments, because otherwise we risk throwing the country into a crisis, we risk creating political and governmental instability," Orban concluded. 