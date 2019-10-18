Queen Mother Helen’s funeral procession arrives at Curtea de Arges



The funeral procession with the coffin of Queen Mother Helen - wife of King Carol II and mother of King Mihai I of Romania - arrived at Curtea de Arges, where the reburial service will take place on Saturday at the New Archdiocesan and Royal Cathedral. The Romanian Air Force plane carrying the coffin with the remains of Queen Mother Helen touched down Friday morning at the Otopeni International Airport. A religious ceremony was officiated at the airport, attended by Custodian of the Crown of Romania, Margareta, Prince Radu, Princesses Sofia and Maria, lawyer Ioan Luca Vlad and Constanta Iorga, members of Her Majesty’s House. The funeral procession then drove to the Elisabeta Palace, where the coffin was placed for a short time in the Hall of Kings. Several dozen Royal House supporters gathered in front of the palace with bouquets and white flower wreaths, as well as tricolor flags. Crown Custodian Margareta, Prince Radu and Princess Sofia and Maria observed a private moment of silence at the bier. They were joined by Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Orthodox Church and a group of hierarchs and priests. From the Elisabeta Palace the funeral procession left for Curtea de Arges on the route Chitila - Titu - Gaesti - Topoloveni - Pitesti. At Curtea de Arges, the coffin of Queen Mother Helen will be placed in the historical Archdiocesan and Royal Cathedral. The reburial ceremony will take place on Saturday at 13:00 hrs, when Queen Helen will be laid to rest with her son King Mihai I - who died in 2017 - at the new Archdiocesan and Royal Cathedral. The Royal Family announced three days of mourning on October 18, 19 and 20. Queen Helen died in Switzerland on November 29, 1982, when Romania was still under the communist dictatorship, and was buried at the Boix-de-Vaud Cemetery in Lausanne. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Onea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) Queen Mother Helen’s funeral procession arrives at Curtea de Arges.The funeral procession with the coffin of Queen Mother Helen - wife of King Carol II and mother of King Mihai I of Romania - arrived at Curtea de Arges, where the reburial service will take place on Saturday at the New Archdiocesan and Royal Cathedral. The Romanian Air Force plane carrying the coffin with the remains of Queen Mother Helen touched down Friday morning at the Otopeni International Airport. A religious ceremony was officiated at the airport, attended by Custodian of the Crown of Romania, Margareta, Prince Radu, Princesses Sofia and Maria, lawyer Ioan Luca Vlad and Constanta Iorga, members of Her Majesty’s House. The funeral procession then drove to the Elisabeta Palace, where the coffin was placed for a short time in the Hall of Kings. Several dozen Royal House supporters gathered in front of the palace with bouquets and white flower wreaths, as well as tricolor flags. Crown Custodian Margareta, Prince Radu and Princess Sofia and Maria observed a private moment of silence at the bier. They were joined by Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Orthodox Church and a group of hierarchs and priests. From the Elisabeta Palace the funeral procession left for Curtea de Arges on the route Chitila - Titu - Gaesti - Topoloveni - Pitesti. At Curtea de Arges, the coffin of Queen Mother Helen will be placed in the historical Archdiocesan and Royal Cathedral. The reburial ceremony will take place on Saturday at 13:00 hrs, when Queen Helen will be laid to rest with her son King Mihai I - who died in 2017 - at the new Archdiocesan and Royal Cathedral. The Royal Family announced three days of mourning on October 18, 19 and 20. Queen Helen died in Switzerland on November 29, 1982, when Romania was still under the communist dictatorship, and was buried at the Boix-de-Vaud Cemetery in Lausanne. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Onea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Hundreds of persons participate in a march of solidarity with women victims of violence Several hundreds persons on Saturday participated in Bucharest in a march of solidarity with women victims of violence. The march started from the Universitatii Square, and continued to Romana Square and Victoriei Square, bringing together representatives of the non-governmental organisations (...)



Judo: Andreea Chitu wins silver medal for Romania in World Military Championships in Wuhan (China) Judoka Andreea Chitu on Saturday afternoon won a new medal for Romania, namely the silver medal in the 57 kg category, in the World Military Championships taking place in Wuhan (China), informs a press release of CSA Steaua. "The Romanian delegation won a new medal in the World Military (...)



Fencing: Ana Maria Popescu, first medal for Romania at World Military Championships in Wuhan Ana Maria Popescu won the first medal for Romania in the 7th edition of the World Military Championships in Wuhan (China), namely a silver medal which she won in the individual epee event, informs the Website of the CSA Steaua club. "On Saturday, October 19, the women's epee event (...)



Mother Queen Helen reburied in Curtea de Arges Mother Queen Helen was reburied on Saturday in the New Archbishop and Royal Cathedral in Curtea de Arges, thousands of people participating in the ceremony. The funeral service was performed by high officials of the Romanian Orthodox Church, in the old cathedral founded by Neagoe Basarab. (...)



French stand at RIUF, inaugurated by Ambassador Michele Ramis French Ambassador to Bucharest, Michele Ramis, on Saturday inaugurated the French stand at the The Romanian International University Fair, at the Palace Hall, during which event she highlighted the importance of the academic and scientific partnership between France and Romania. The French (...)



European Council/Iohannis supports opening without delay accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia President Klaus Iohannis maintained, in Brussels, on the occasion of the meeting of the European Council, the necessity of adopting without delay the decision to open accession negotiations with Albania and the Republic of North Macedonia, mentioning that a positive decision in this sense would (...)



Dancila denies Barna's accusations that Antifraud Department is acting on PSD's political command Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chair, outgoing Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, denied on Friday the claims of Save Romania Union (USR) leader and presidential contestant Dan Barna that the current investigation conducted against him by the Anti-Fraud Department (DLAF) is politically motivated. (...)

