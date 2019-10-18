Anti-trafficking Agency head: No substantial reduction in human trafficking unless demand is criminalised



Bucharest, Oct 18 /Agerpres/ - The president of Romania’s National Anti-trafficking Agency (ANITP), Maximilian-Axel Nicolae, said on Friday that the authorities should also focus on investigating those who use the services of human trafficking victims, as this is the only way to increase the success rate in stopping this phenomenon. ANITP organized on Friday a conference devoted to the EU Anti-trafficking Day as part of a campaign aimed at informing and raising public awareness of the risks and implications of human trafficking. "A large number of human trafficking victims originate from Romania. I wouldn’t say they are being exported from Romania, they are not being trafficked out of the country, they leave Romania as vulnerable persons who end up being exploited in the countries of destination. This insistently calls for a change in the international approach to human trafficking. Not all member states criminalise the use of the services provided by the victims of human trafficking. From our perspective, this is key to increasing the success rate in stopping the phenomenon of trafficking. If we don’t tackle demand, if the clients and employers are not being investigated and sentenced, we won’t be able to considerably reduce human trafficking," Nicolae said at the end of the conference. He added that increasingly more EU states are interested in changing the law on human exploitation. "Even the states that don’t have this crime set out in their legislation are interested at this moment, and we received a lot of questions about the way this deed is being criminalised in Romania, the way investigations are conducted, the magistrates’ attitude in this crime area. (...) Some states only partially criminalise such deeds - they only address demand in the field of sexual exploitation, but not also demand for labor exploitation. Romania now has a complete criminalisation in place," said the ANITP president. The General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police released on Friday a statistical report according to which about 600 people have been investigated in connection with human trafficking in the first nine months of the year. The Romanian Police said that in the first nine months of the year its anti-trafficking structures and the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism - DIICOT conducted 120 operative actions and 416 home searches for dismantling human trafficking rings. Of the 595 persons under investigation, 151 were detained following the application of the rules of evidence, 139 were placed in preventive detention and 116 persons were placed under court supervision or supervised bail. Assets worth more than 8.4 million lei - including 46 buildings, 32 cars, 2.3 kilograms of gold and gold jewelry, 339,990 euros and 268,890 lei have been frozen. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

