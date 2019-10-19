Hundreds of persons participate in a march of solidarity with women victims of violence



Several hundreds persons on Saturday participated in Bucharest in a march of solidarity with women victims of violence. The march started from the Universitatii Square, and continued to Romana Square and Victoriei Square, bringing together representatives of the non-governmental organisations working to prevent violence against women, as well as persons who just wanted to send a message of solidarity with the victims of gender violence. The participants carried banners reading: "Indifference leads to violence," "Love doesn’t bring violence," "Stop violence against women," "I intervene when I hear violent noises in the neighbouring apartment," "Tomorrow it could be too late" or "Dear politicians, support the victims, not the perpetrators." They asked for laws to combat violence against women, such as: the modification of the Criminal Code, so that the investigations will continue even in such cases when the victim withdraws her complaint, the immediate adoption of laws on the electronic surveillance of perpetrators, identification and treatment with priority of such cases of sexual aggression against minors, mixed police teams - women and men - to conduct such cases of sexual and domestic violence and also the priority financing of emergency shelters. Among the persons who participated in the march were also the US Ambassador to Bucharest, Hans Klemm, and Ramona Ioana Bruynseels, a candidate in the presidential elections. The network for the prevention of violence against women organised this march as a gesture of solidarity with the women who survived violence and to maintain the public pressure necessary to ensure the observance of the rights of women and girls. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) Hundreds of persons participate in a march of solidarity with women victims of violence.Several hundreds persons on Saturday participated in Bucharest in a march of solidarity with women victims of violence. The march started from the Universitatii Square, and continued to Romana Square and Victoriei Square, bringing together representatives of the non-governmental organisations working to prevent violence against women, as well as persons who just wanted to send a message of solidarity with the victims of gender violence. The participants carried banners reading: "Indifference leads to violence," "Love doesn’t bring violence," "Stop violence against women," "I intervene when I hear violent noises in the neighbouring apartment," "Tomorrow it could be too late" or "Dear politicians, support the victims, not the perpetrators." They asked for laws to combat violence against women, such as: the modification of the Criminal Code, so that the investigations will continue even in such cases when the victim withdraws her complaint, the immediate adoption of laws on the electronic surveillance of perpetrators, identification and treatment with priority of such cases of sexual aggression against minors, mixed police teams - women and men - to conduct such cases of sexual and domestic violence and also the priority financing of emergency shelters. Among the persons who participated in the march were also the US Ambassador to Bucharest, Hans Klemm, and Ramona Ioana Bruynseels, a candidate in the presidential elections. The network for the prevention of violence against women organised this march as a gesture of solidarity with the women who survived violence and to maintain the public pressure necessary to ensure the observance of the rights of women and girls. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Judo: Andreea Chitu wins silver medal for Romania in World Military Championships in Wuhan (China) Judoka Andreea Chitu on Saturday afternoon won a new medal for Romania, namely the silver medal in the 57 kg category, in the World Military Championships taking place in Wuhan (China), informs a press release of CSA Steaua. "The Romanian delegation won a new medal in the World Military (...)



Fencing: Ana Maria Popescu, first medal for Romania at World Military Championships in Wuhan Ana Maria Popescu won the first medal for Romania in the 7th edition of the World Military Championships in Wuhan (China), namely a silver medal which she won in the individual epee event, informs the Website of the CSA Steaua club. "On Saturday, October 19, the women's epee event (...)



Mother Queen Helen reburied in Curtea de Arges Mother Queen Helen was reburied on Saturday in the New Archbishop and Royal Cathedral in Curtea de Arges, thousands of people participating in the ceremony. The funeral service was performed by high officials of the Romanian Orthodox Church, in the old cathedral founded by Neagoe Basarab. (...)



French stand at RIUF, inaugurated by Ambassador Michele Ramis French Ambassador to Bucharest, Michele Ramis, on Saturday inaugurated the French stand at the The Romanian International University Fair, at the Palace Hall, during which event she highlighted the importance of the academic and scientific partnership between France and Romania. The French (...)



European Council/Iohannis supports opening without delay accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia President Klaus Iohannis maintained, in Brussels, on the occasion of the meeting of the European Council, the necessity of adopting without delay the decision to open accession negotiations with Albania and the Republic of North Macedonia, mentioning that a positive decision in this sense would (...)



Dancila denies Barna's accusations that Antifraud Department is acting on PSD's political command Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chair, outgoing Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, denied on Friday the claims of Save Romania Union (USR) leader and presidential contestant Dan Barna that the current investigation conducted against him by the Anti-Fraud Department (DLAF) is politically motivated. (...)



Interim PM Sends Control Team to Flag Carrier Airline Over Transport Minister Scandal Romanian interim prime minister Viorica Dancila said Friday she sent the prime minister's control body to investigate the country’s flag carrier airline Tarom after the company’s former CEO accused transport minister Razvan Cuc of ordering her to ground domestic flights on the day of the (...)

