Bucharest, Oct 20 /Agerpres/ - The share of green cars in the total sales registered at national level, in the first nine months of the year, stood at 3.7pct, higher than the one recorded in the same period of 2018, while, by volume, sales of green cars reached 4,734 units, compared to 2,927, in 2018, according to the data of the Association of Automobile Makers and Importers (APIA), consulted by AGERPRES. According to the specialized analysis, of the total sales of green cars, registered between January and September, most (3,467 units) are hybrid cars, up 52.8pct compared to the same period in 2018, while 1,021 units fall into the electric category (+138.6pct), and 246 units fall into the plug-in category (+16.5pct). The statistics also show that, in September alone, 652 green cars were sold, up 7.23pct, compared to the previous month, when 608 units were sold. In the rankings of the best-selling 100pct electric cars, in the first nine months of the year, the first place was occupied by Renault - with 287 units (compared to 61 units registered in the previous year), followed by Nissan - with 278 units (+929.6pct), Volkswagen (166 units, +62.7pct), BMW (128 units, +36.2pct), smart (108 units, +13.7pct), Jaguar (27 units, compared to none in the first nine months of 2018), Audi (15 units, compared to none in the previous year) and Mercedes Benz (two units, compared to one in the previous year). At the same time, the highest sales of hybrid cars in Romania, during the analyzed period, were registered by: Toyota - with 3,043 units, Lexus (190), Ford (76), Honda (49), Suzuki (41), Kia (38), Hyundai (27) and Land Rover (3). Also, the rankings of best-selling plug-in cars is topped by Mitsubishi - 96 units, followed by Volvo - 59 units, Land Rover (34), BMW (25), Porsche (24), Mini (4), Mercedes -Benz (3) and Toyota (1). In 2018, the number of green cars (electric, hybrid and plug-in) sold in Romania was 4,572, up 65.7pct from 2017. Of this total, 3,585 units were hybrid vehicles (+59, 8pct compared to 2017), 682 were 100pct electric (+102.4pct), and 305 plug-ins (+ 72.3pct). At the end of last year, the share of new green cars in total sales, at national level, was 2.9pct, while, in the same period of 2017, the percentage stood at 2.1pct. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: George Banciulea; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) Share of green cars in total nationwide sales reaches 3.7pct (APIA).Bucharest, Oct 20 /Agerpres/ - The share of green cars in the total sales registered at national level, in the first nine months of the year, stood at 3.7pct, higher than the one recorded in the same period of 2018, while, by volume, sales of green cars reached 4,734 units, compared to 2,927, in 2018, according to the data of the Association of Automobile Makers and Importers (APIA), consulted by AGERPRES. According to the specialized analysis, of the total sales of green cars, registered between January and September, most (3,467 units) are hybrid cars, up 52.8pct compared to the same period in 2018, while 1,021 units fall into the electric category (+138.6pct), and 246 units fall into the plug-in category (+16.5pct). The statistics also show that, in September alone, 652 green cars were sold, up 7.23pct, compared to the previous month, when 608 units were sold. In the rankings of the best-selling 100pct electric cars, in the first nine months of the year, the first place was occupied by Renault - with 287 units (compared to 61 units registered in the previous year), followed by Nissan - with 278 units (+929.6pct), Volkswagen (166 units, +62.7pct), BMW (128 units, +36.2pct), smart (108 units, +13.7pct), Jaguar (27 units, compared to none in the first nine months of 2018), Audi (15 units, compared to none in the previous year) and Mercedes Benz (two units, compared to one in the previous year). At the same time, the highest sales of hybrid cars in Romania, during the analyzed period, were registered by: Toyota - with 3,043 units, Lexus (190), Ford (76), Honda (49), Suzuki (41), Kia (38), Hyundai (27) and Land Rover (3). Also, the rankings of best-selling plug-in cars is topped by Mitsubishi - 96 units, followed by Volvo - 59 units, Land Rover (34), BMW (25), Porsche (24), Mini (4), Mercedes -Benz (3) and Toyota (1). In 2018, the number of green cars (electric, hybrid and plug-in) sold in Romania was 4,572, up 65.7pct from 2017. Of this total, 3,585 units were hybrid vehicles (+59, 8pct compared to 2017), 682 were 100pct electric (+102.4pct), and 305 plug-ins (+ 72.3pct). At the end of last year, the share of new green cars in total sales, at national level, was 2.9pct, while, in the same period of 2017, the percentage stood at 2.1pct. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: George Banciulea; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

