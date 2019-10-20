Saint Pope John Paul II’s relic, carried in procession on Bucharest’s streets



Bucharest, Oct 20 /Agerpres/ - Four bishops, dozens of priests accompanied by believers will carry in the procession, on Sunday, the relic of Saint Pope John Paul II on the streets of Bucharest. The procession will start from the monument of Saint Pope John Paul II, located near the seat of the Apostolic Nunciature of Bucharest. The faithful, the monks and the nuns, the priests and the bishops will meet at the monument at 14:00 hrs. After a moment of prayer, around 14:30 hrs, they will start towards St. Joseph's Cathedral. The procession is organized by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Bucharest and is taking place on the occasion of the feast of Saint John Paul II, commemorated in the Catholic calendar on October 22, according to a release of the Roman Catholic Archbishopric, sent on Saturday to AGERPRES. The relic consists of a piece of cloth with a few drops of blood of the Sovereign Pontiff and was given to St. Joseph's Cathedral in Bucharest on May 19, 2011 by Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, Archbishop emeritus of Krakow, former personal secretary to Pope John Paul II. The icon and relic of Pope John Paul II will be carried by six young people. Around 15:00 hrs, the Holy and Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Cathedral in honor of Saint John Paul II. John Paul II was declared saint by Pope Francis on April 27, 2014 and thus introduced in the calendar of the Catholic Church, his liturgical commemoration being established on October 22 of each year. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorin Penes, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

