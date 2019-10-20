Dancila: No social-democrat to vote Gov’t to be proposed by Orban



Bucharest, Oct 20 /Agerpres/ - The dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has stated that no social-democrat will vote the Government proposed by the Prime Minister designate Ludovic Orban. She said she does not know whether the new Executive would be voted on until the presidential elections. "I have no way of knowing. As it is natural, the negotiations are carried out by six Opposition parties, the six parties that managed to bring down a Government without coming up with another solution. I see that Mr. Iohannis is involved further, we are not afraid of his involvement, we are strong enough to go forward, it is certain that, for electoral and campaign reasons, those who will suffer are citizens, because we see that they have no alternative, they negotiate, but they do not tell us about a government program, what they will do the day after taking over the government," Dancila said on Sunday. She reiterated that the Social Democratic Party will not participate in the vote for the new Government. "I have confidence. I believe that no social-democrat will betray the votes given and the confidence of the citizens of Romania," the PSD leader said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) Dancila: No social-democrat to vote Gov’t to be proposed by Orban.Bucharest, Oct 20 /Agerpres/ - The dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has stated that no social-democrat will vote the Government proposed by the Prime Minister designate Ludovic Orban. She said she does not know whether the new Executive would be voted on until the presidential elections. "I have no way of knowing. As it is natural, the negotiations are carried out by six Opposition parties, the six parties that managed to bring down a Government without coming up with another solution. I see that Mr. Iohannis is involved further, we are not afraid of his involvement, we are strong enough to go forward, it is certain that, for electoral and campaign reasons, those who will suffer are citizens, because we see that they have no alternative, they negotiate, but they do not tell us about a government program, what they will do the day after taking over the government," Dancila said on Sunday. She reiterated that the Social Democratic Party will not participate in the vote for the new Government. "I have confidence. I believe that no social-democrat will betray the votes given and the confidence of the citizens of Romania," the PSD leader said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

BNR mints coins to celebrate Completion of the Greater Union - Queen Marie The National Bank of Romania (BNR) will put into circulation, for numismatic purposes, gold and brass collector coins, along with a brass circulation coin, dedicated to the Completion of the Greater Union - Queen Marie. According to a press statement released by the bank, featuring on the (...)



President Iohannis, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe want Romania - Japan Strategic Partnership to be launched in 2021 President Klaus Iohannis met on Monday in Tokyo with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with the two top officials expressing on the occasion their wish for the Strategic Partnership between the two countries to be launched in 2021, the Presidential Administration informs. The completion of (...)



Romanian Franchise Market Grew to EUR3.6B in 2019 The franchising market in Romania has grown constantly each year, reaching EUR3.6 billion in 2019 and 450 franchised business concepts, said Paul Voicu, managing partner at Franchwise.



MedLife Acquires Lotus Hospital in Ploiesti MedLife Medical System, the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, announced Monday it has acquired 100% of the shares of the Lotus Hospital in Ploiesti.



Poland's PKP Cargo Seeks To Buy Three Companies in Romania Polish PKP Cargo, the second largest railway cargo transporter in Europe, is negotiating to acquire Romanian companies Vest Trans Rail, Ferest Logistics and Romcargounit, Polish media reported.



Greenpeace Romania invites presidential candidates to dialogue on environmental topics Eight out of ten Romanians consider that Romania is affected by the climate crisis, and in this context the representatives of Greenpeace Romania invite the best rated candidates for the position of President of Romania to dialogue on environment protection and combating the climate crisis. In (...)



Stag goes to town to die among people in North Romania The death of a stag who reportedly came to die among the people in the northern Romanian town of Campulung Moldovenesc caused sadness and rage among the local community, according to local newspaper Monitorul de Suceava. It reads that the animal had been wounded, possibly by poachers, and (...)

