Dancila: I wait for results of Control Body I sent to TAROM, Ministry of Transport
Oct 20, 2019
Dancila: I wait for results of Control Body I sent to TAROM, Ministry of Transport.
Bucharest, Oct 20 /Agerpres/ - The outgoing Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated that she is waiting for the results of the checks carried out by the Control Body at TAROM and at the Ministry of Transport, specifying that she discussed with Trasnport Minister Razvan Cuc and he denied the accusations regarding an alleged intervention to ground planes on the day the censure motion was voted.
"Tomorrow I will have the first details from the Control Body that I sent to both TAROM and the Ministry of Transport. I discussed with Mr. Cuc, he denied all these things related to airplanes, delay, grounding. I wouldn’t want to get involved, but I think that couldn’t be done. Think about it, if there were a ten minutes’ delay, the prime minister was to blame and I don’t think Mr Cuc would have made a decision that would have put me, first of all, in an unpleasant situation", said Dancila, on Sunday, after paying a visit to the exhibition greenhouses in the Drumul Taberei Park in Bucharest.
Asked if she agrees with the proposal to set up a parliamentary committee of inquiry in this case, Dancila replied that she had nothing against it.
"I have nothing against it, it is their right to submit this request. I, being still an interim prime minister, want to see the results of the control made by the Prime Minister’s Control Body," she added.
PNL President, Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that, according to representatives of TAROM, the director of the company, Madalina Mezei, was dismissed earlier this week because she had refused to keep the aircraft on the day of the motion, as more than 20 parliamentarians were to come from the country to Bucharest.
Later, according to some information published in the public space, Mezei confirmed this, stating, at the same time, that she allegedly told the minister that such a decision would be an abuse.
TAROM informed on Thursday that the dismissal of Madalina Mezei from the position of interim general manager was made on the basis of a unanimous decision of the company’s Board of Directors, which found "non-compliance with the mandate contract".
According to a statement from TAROM, Mezei delayed the process of modernizing the short-haul fleet and did not present any information regarding the process of reducing the total number of positions in the company.
The dismissed Minister of Transport, Razvan Cuc, wrote on Thursday evening, on Facebook, that Madalina Mezei should have restructured TAROM and not to try to play certain games in favor of groups in the company. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)
[Read the article in Agerpres]