Switzerland’s Sika One Step Away From Buying Construction Materials Manufacturer AdePlast



Swiss mortar and construction adhesive manufacturer Sika is in advanced talks to buy Romanian-held AdePlast, construction market sources say. Switzerland’s Sika One Step Away From Buying Construction Materials Manufacturer AdePlast.Swiss mortar and construction adhesive manufacturer Sika is in advanced talks to buy Romanian-held AdePlast, construction market sources say. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]