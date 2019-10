Stag goes to town to die among people in North Romania



The death of a stag who reportedly came to die among the people in the northern Romanian town of Campulung Moldovenesc caused sadness and rage among the local community, according to local newspaper Monitorul de Suceava. It reads that the animal had been wounded, possibly by poachers, and walked down the streets in an apparent call for help. [Read the article in HotNews]