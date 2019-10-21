​Ex-Romanian strongman Liviu Dragnea accuses successor Viorica Dancila of EU funding fraud



The former leader of Romania’s governing Social Democrats (PSD), Liviu Dragnea, who has been the de facto ruler of the government for years until sent to jail earlier in 2019, claims in documents submitted to the EU Court of Justice that his successor, party leader and PM Viorica Dancila, was involved in fraud with European funds. ​Ex-Romanian strongman Liviu Dragnea accuses successor Viorica Dancila of EU funding fraud.The former leader of Romania’s governing Social Democrats (PSD), Liviu Dragnea, who has been the de facto ruler of the government for years until sent to jail earlier in 2019, claims in documents submitted to the EU Court of Justice that his successor, party leader and PM Viorica Dancila, was involved in fraud with European funds. [Read the article in HotNews]