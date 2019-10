Poland's PKP Cargo Seeks To Buy Three Companies in Romania



Polish PKP Cargo, the second largest railway cargo transporter in Europe, is negotiating to acquire Romanian companies Vest Trans Rail, Ferest Logistics and Romcargounit, Polish media reported.