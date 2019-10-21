Greenpeace Romania invites presidential candidates to dialogue on environmental topics



Eight out of ten Romanians consider that Romania is affected by the climate crisis, and in this context the representatives of Greenpeace Romania invite the best rated candidates for the position of President of Romania to dialogue on environment protection and combating the climate crisis. In this context, invitations were sent to Klaus Iohannis, Viorica Dancila, Dan Barna and Mircea Diaconu. "Climate change is a reality, the lack of firm action has led to the aggravation of effects, and the current state is one of crisis. Over a third of the population of the European Union lives in countries that already have declared a state of climate emergency, and according to a recent survey, 8 out of 10 Romanians believe Romania is affected by the climate crisis, 96 percent being worried by its possible consequences. Furthermore, at national level, we are observing the perpetuation of the phenomenon of massive illegal logging and a violence without precedent in Romania’s forests, and at the same time we risk huge fines due to pollution and the failure of the authorities to implement measures to protect the health of Romania’s citizens. The future President of Romania bears on his/her shoulders the responsibility of urgent measures, both for the protection of forests and biodiversity, as well as for adapting and combating climate change," a press release of Greenpeace Romania shows. According to the quoted source, illegal logging and the exacerbation of violence against those who guard the forest are day-to-day occurrences, and for 30 years the state has proven itself incapable of efficiently administering this domain with a strategic role both in the Romanian economy as well as in preventing and for adapting to climate change. The candidates for Romania’s Presidency invited to dialogue on climate issues, must respond, between October 22 - November 10, 2019, to a series of questions that would help the electorate better understand what their vision is and what solutions they propose for the stringent environment issues that Romania is facing. The dialogue will be moderated by Magor Csibi, environment activist and former politician, and the interviews will be recorded in video format and published on the Youtube channel of Greenpeace Romania and on the organization’s Facebook page. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)

