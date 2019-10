Romanian Franchise Market Grew to EUR3.6B in 2019



The franchising market in Romania has grown constantly each year, reaching EUR3.6 billion in 2019 and 450 franchised business concepts, said Paul Voicu, managing partner at Franchwise. Romanian Franchise Market Grew to EUR3.6B in 2019.The franchising market in Romania has grown constantly each year, reaching EUR3.6 billion in 2019 and 450 franchised business concepts, said Paul Voicu, managing partner at Franchwise. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]