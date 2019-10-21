#2019PresidentialElection/ Polling places abroad in schools, hotels, shopping centres, most in Spain



Schools, cultural centres, hotels, restaurants and children’s entertainment venues will host polling stations for Romanian nationals abroad voting in the November presidential election, according to a list published by the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP). AEP has approved 835 polling stations abroad in all, with the most being in Spain - 143. Romanians abroad who have opted for the ballot box instead of postal vote, have three days for each round of the election. According to the list published by AEP, of the 143 polling places in 99 Spanish towns and cities, some are hotels, cultural centres, shopping malls and even "Aventura Park" of Guissona, an adventure park for children. In Madrid, AEP approved nine polling stations. In Italy, 142 polling places were approved, five of them in Rome, divided among the local embassy, consulate and the Romanian Cultural Institute. On the AEP list in Milan, there are three polling stations, all on Via Oglio 20, where there is a school. In Aosta, the polling station for the Romanian citizens was set up in the local library, and in Matera the Romanians can vote in the shopping centre Il Circo. In Germany, AEP approved 79 polling stations and in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland - 72, of which 18 are in London. Among the places where there will be a polling station, in London, is the restaurant "Dracula". Romanians in France can vote in one of the 50 stations approved by AEP. Five of them are in Paris. All three polling stations established for the Romanians in Marseille are in hotels, according to the list published by AEP. AEP also approved the establishment of 37 polling stations in the Republic of Moldova, of which 12 are in Chisinau. In Belgium, 23 polling stations were approved and 17 in Austria. In Ireland, of the 16 approved stations, 10 are in Dublin, all at the Royal Dublin Society. Romanians in Cork can vote at the town hall. Romanians in Afghanistan can vote in one of the two polling stations approved at NATO bases in Kabul, and Kandahar, respectively. The list of polling places, with their addresses, is available on the official website of AEP and will also be published in the Official Journal of Romania. According to AEP, "the diplomatic missions and consular offices will take the necessary measures, according to the law, to secure the minimum logistics for conducting the voting at the polling stations, as well as to inform the voters abroad of their addresses." According to an AEP statement on Sunday, "the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the diplomatic missions and the consular offices will take the necessary measures to secure the submission of the minutes regarding the designation of the chairs and deputies of the electoral offices of the polling stations to the Permanent Electoral Authority, the electoral office of the polling stations abroad, as well as to the political groups participating in the 2019 election of Romania’s President, as soon as they were drafted." The election of the President of Romania abroad will take place during three days, for each round: November 8, 9 and 10 - for the first round and November 22, 23 and 24 - for the second round. Also, Romanians abroad who have registered online can also vote by mail. According to the official portal www.votstrainatate.ro, 43,003 Romanians settled in another country have opted for postal voting. 