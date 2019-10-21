PM-designate: No reason for any of formations we talked with not to endorse Gov’t investiture



Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban stated on Monday that he is to carry out the second round of consultations with the formations that endorsed the censure motion, adding he sees "absolutely no reason" for any of these parties not to also endorse the investiture of the Government. "We will have a second round of discussions, as of tomorrow. Honestly, I don’t see absolutely any reason which could determine any formation which we discussed with not to endorse Government’s investiture," Orban stated. Regarding the conditions imposed by the Save Romania Union (USR) on including on the agenda the bills repealing the compensatory remedy law, the two-round election of mayors and the "Without criminally convicted in public offices" initiative, the PM-designate mentioned that the National Liberal Party (PNL) will support in the plenary meeting the inclusion of these drafts on the agenda. "After the talks with the partners from the USR, we announced that we would endorse, both in the Bp [the Standing Bureau] and the plenary meetings the inclusion on the agenda of some projects with outdated report. Moreover, the election bill belongs to the PNL. In respect to the compensatory remedy law, the PNL forwarded a repeal proposal. In respect to the "Without criminally convicted in public offices" initiative, we decided to endorse the inclusion on the agenda of both the draft for the Constitution revision, according to the referendum result, and the "Without criminally convicted in public offices" initiative. He argued that it would be embarrassing for the Social Democratic Party (PSD) to block the investiture of the Gov’t. "I tend to believe that the PSD won’t be that ridiculous as to bock Government’s investiture, they will be seriously sanctioned in case they have such an obvious destructive behavior against the Government," Orban stated. The PM-designate met on Monday with representatives of the National Council for SMEs. "Obviously, we discussed things that are important for the business milieu - from a stable legislation, permanent consultation between the Government and the business milieu, an administrative simplification, debureaucratisation, non-discriminatory access to resources, endorsement of various programmes for SMEs, simplification of access to European funds, effective implementation of the prevention law in the sense that no sanction is to be issued without the existence of the prevention activity. The President of the National Council for SMEs made me a proposal that I also thought about - to have some sort of consultative council that would include representatives of the business milieu, the academia, people who have a vision and who can contribute to Romania’s development. It’s clear that the Romanian business milieu needs to use resources toward investments, the promotion of the SMEs at international level," PM-designate said. When asked what effect would have the postponement of the appointment of the new Executive on the business milieu, Orban said: "Currently, everything is blocked. We deal with Government remains, a Government that doesn’t do anything of what it should do, instead it does a lot of stupidities, employs expenditures for which there are no resources, forces the signing of contracts for which there are no legal conditions, locks in office its political clientele through contests organised in all the institutions." "Romania needs a Government for extremely important issues, such as the budget revision. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

