Cannes 2019 Jury Prize winner ’Bacurau,’ to be screened in Bucharest in director’s presence
Oct 21, 2019
Cannes 2019 Jury Prize winner ’Bacurau,’ to be screened in Bucharest in director’s presence.
Film director Juliano Dornelles, one of the most promising talents of the Brazilian cinema, on Saturday will be at Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest, Cannes movies in Bucharest, for the screening of his "Bacurau," co-directed with Kleber Mendonca Filho, the winner of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival’s Jury Prize.
According to a media statement, after the screening of the film at Cinema Pro, the director will attend a question and answer session with the public.
"Born out of the directors’ love for the Italian cinema of the ’60s, the American cinema of the’ 70s and, of course, the Brazilian cinema, ’Bacurau’ is a mix of genres, a project started from scratch by the two directors, collaborators and especially friends," the presentation of the movie shows.
The collective film "Lost and Found," to be projected in the section "What else do our neighbors do?" can be seen on Monday, at 05:00 pm, at the Cervantes Institute, and it will be introduced by co-authors Nadejda Koseva, Cristian Mungiu, Jasmila Zbanic, Mait Laas and Viktoria Petranyi, the producer of the film directed by Kornel Mundruczo.
The special guest series of the 10th edition of Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest continues with filmmaker Albert Serra. The Spanish director will have conversations with the public at the end of the screenings of his "The Story of My Death", "Liberte" (Liberty), and "The Death of Louis XIV", all sold out right now. However, admission is allowed at an open conversation at the end of "The Death of Louis XIV," at Cinema Elvire Popesco, until the room fills to capacity.
On Wednesday, Vlad Ivanov, this edition’s celebrated, can be met at the Cervantes Institute at 20:30hrs, for the screening of the film "Principii de viata" (Principles of Life), directed by Constantin Popescu, a film that marks the first major part in the great actor’s career. Ivanov will be there at the end of the screening for a discussion with the public.
Running at the closing of Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest on Sunday will be "Frankie," directed by Ira Sachs, that ran in the 2019 Cannes Festival, one of the American films that made waves there, featuring Isabelle Huppert in the titular role. With this new film, the director leaves the city for a small town in Portugal and makes use of an international cast garnered by big names like Marisa Tomei, Greg Kinnear and Brendan Gleeson.
The tenth edition of Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest is organized by the Cinemascop and Voodoo Films Association and made in partnership with the French Embassy and the French Institute in Bucharest. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author; Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
