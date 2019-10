​EC: European Union may expand areas of Romanian pork trade ban



The European Union may expand the areas in Romania where pork trade is banned at an expert committee session on Thursday, considering the increasingly alarming African swine fever situation, an European Commission spokesperson said on Monday.