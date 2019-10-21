Eurostat: Romania’s Government Deficit At 3% Of GDP In 2018
Oct 21, 2019
Eurostat: Romania’s Government Deficit At 3% Of GDP In 2018.
Romania ran a government deficit of 3% of the gross domestic product in 2018, Eurostat data showed Tuesday.
