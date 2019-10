Apex Alliance Opens First Courtyard by Marriott Hotel In Romania, After EUR22.5M Investment



Lithuanian Apex Alliance Group, held by several Lithuanian entrepreneurs, including Nerijus Numavicius, deemed the richest man in Lithuania, has opened the first Marriott hotel in Romania under the Courtyard brand, within an investment of EUR22.5 mil. (...) Apex Alliance Opens First Courtyard by Marriott Hotel In Romania, After EUR22.5M Investment.Lithuanian Apex Alliance Group, held by several Lithuanian entrepreneurs, including Nerijus Numavicius, deemed the richest man in Lithuania, has opened the first Marriott hotel in Romania under the Courtyard brand, within an investment of EUR22.5 mil. (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]