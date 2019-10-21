Over 1,000 sailors, nine vessels taking part in most important NATO exercise in Dobrogea



Over 1,000 sailors and nine vessels of the Romanian Navy (FNR) and NATO allies are taking part, October 21-27, in FALL STORM 19, one of the most important exercises organised in Dobrogea and the Black Sea. According to the Navy Defence Staff, the Standing NATO Maritime Counter Measures Group 2, where Romania participates with DM25 - Lt. Lupu Dinescu together with Bulgari, Spain and Italy, will take part October 21 - November 6, together with the Romanian military, in the NATO major exercise FALL STORM 19, unfolding at Romania's National Antiaircraft Defence Training Centre (CNIApAA) at Capu Midia and in the territorial and international waters of the Black Sea. "The FALL STORM 19 exercise is designed to increase interoperability, improving planning and command of joint, multinational and interinstitutional forces, and it will involve all categories of forces of the Romanian Army, which will collaborate with components of the National System - the Coast Guard and Emergency Inspectorate, according to a press statement released by SMFN. For the FALL STORM 19 exercise, the Romanian Navy uses the Amiral Petre Barbonanu and the Contraamiral Horia Macelariu corvettes, the Venus rapid dive vessel, two towing boats, a company of the 307th Marine Regiment and a diving detachment. The Romanian Air Force (FAR) joins the exercise with two MiG-21 Lancer fighter jets, an IAR-330 helicopter and a Spartan C-27 J aircraft (for medical evacuation), while the Romanian Army will send two infantry platoons of the 341st battalion of the 9th Mechanised Brigade, and a patrol boat will be dispatched by the Coast Guard. The exercise scenario is based on the elements of a collective defence operation, according to Article 5 in the NATO Treaty. The tactical framework involves an amphibious assault carried out under a hybrid threat posed by conventional and paramilitary forces. The FALL STORM 2019 multinational exercise is planned, organised and conducted by the Naval Operational Component, subordinated to the Navy Defence Staff, and is part of the NATO plan of immediate assurance measures adopted at the 2016 Warsaw NATO Summit. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dan Mihaescu, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

