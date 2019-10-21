Bosch Reaches Over 8,000 Employees At Its Production And Engineering Centers In Romania



Bosch, global leader in the delivery of technologies and services, with a combined turnover of EUR78.5 billion in 2018, has reached over 8,000 employees in Romania, at its five entities, accounting for 2% of the company’s staff numbers globally, according to ZF calculations based on company (...) Bosch Reaches Over 8,000 Employees At Its Production And Engineering Centers In Romania.Bosch, global leader in the delivery of technologies and services, with a combined turnover of EUR78.5 billion in 2018, has reached over 8,000 employees in Romania, at its five entities, accounting for 2% of the company’s staff numbers globally, according to ZF calculations based on company (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]