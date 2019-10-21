USR’s Barna on possibility of facing a DNA investigation: If they call me, I don’t see any problem



USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dan Barna on Monday stated, regarding the possibility that the journalistic investigation focusing his career so far will also trigger a DNA (National Anti-corruption Directorate) investigation against him, he said he had no problem with the fact that verifications have already started and that he will, of course, go to the hearings, if he is called. "If the verifications have started already, very well. I even asked the DNA to start the verifications. So far, I haven’t received anything. But, if they call me, I don’t see any problem, I will go," said Barna. He said all these in reply to the information that appeared in the media saying DNA has opened a criminal file in rem against him, as a result of the investigation published by Rise Project regarding the projects he carried out based on European money, in which one of his companies was involved. A few days ago, Barna asked the Fight Against Fraud Department (DLAF) to send all the documents involving him to the DNA, while accusing the information in the respective journalistic investigation were used against him for political purposes. DLAF later informed that its control mission regarding the "Community Bridges" project that had the Alba County Council as beneficiary had been launched previously to the publication of the information by Rise Project and without any connection to the journalistic investigation. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) USR’s Barna on possibility of facing a DNA investigation: If they call me, I don’t see any problem.USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dan Barna on Monday stated, regarding the possibility that the journalistic investigation focusing his career so far will also trigger a DNA (National Anti-corruption Directorate) investigation against him, he said he had no problem with the fact that verifications have already started and that he will, of course, go to the hearings, if he is called. "If the verifications have started already, very well. I even asked the DNA to start the verifications. So far, I haven’t received anything. But, if they call me, I don’t see any problem, I will go," said Barna. He said all these in reply to the information that appeared in the media saying DNA has opened a criminal file in rem against him, as a result of the investigation published by Rise Project regarding the projects he carried out based on European money, in which one of his companies was involved. A few days ago, Barna asked the Fight Against Fraud Department (DLAF) to send all the documents involving him to the DNA, while accusing the information in the respective journalistic investigation were used against him for political purposes. DLAF later informed that its control mission regarding the "Community Bridges" project that had the Alba County Council as beneficiary had been launched previously to the publication of the information by Rise Project and without any connection to the journalistic investigation. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]