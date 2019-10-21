PM-designate Orban: On Tuesday and Wednesday we will discuss with our partners in submitting motion of censure



PM-designate Ludovic Orban announced on Monday, after his meeting with the social partners (trade unions, employers unions and universities) that the second round of the discussions with the political parties in Opposition - ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats), PMP (People Movement’s Party), UDMR (Union of Democratic Hungarians of Romania) and USR (Save Romania Union) will take place on Tuesday, and the meeting with the representatives of the Pro Romania party will take place on Wednesday. "On Tuesday and Wednesday we will have the second round of discussions with our partners in submitting the motion of censure, with the help of whom we managed to dismiss the PSD (Social Democratic Party) government. Tomorrow we will meet the representatives of Pro Romania," said Orban, while also mentioning that the meetings were established depending on the dialogue partners’ availability. He added that "very many" political parties want on a monocolour Liberal government. "Very many political parties said they wanted a monocolour Liberal government, which means that welcoming other parties to join the government, depending on who would like to join, of course, could generate the disengagement of other partner political parties," said Orban. He also specified that the list of proposals of ministers and the governing programme will be submitted on Thursday, Friday, at the latest, and the Standing Bureaus of Parliament will meet next Monday to establish a timetable for the hearings that will allow the investiture vote of the government on Wednesday. "Our proposal is to have the investiture vote as soon as possible. We will submit the list of the government members and the governing programme on Thursday, at the latest. The joint meeting of the standing bureaus - and I hope that the Social Democrats will forget about the boycott attempt they announced and that they will meet their obligations after all - will take place on Monday and that a timetable will be established for the hearings that will allow the investiture vote of the government on Wednesday. This timetable seems reasonable to me," PM-designate. In respect to the candidates for the minister offices, Orban said they are ready to face the hearings. "The governing programme is almost ready, we are still open to certain suggestions that our social partners made in relation to some sectoral programmes. The conclusion is that Romania needs a legitimate government very soon, a government to be approved by Parliament and that we’ll have full legitimate power at governmental level," he said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorin Penes, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

