 
Romaniapress.com

October 21, 2019

Romania’s Molie wins gold, silver at European Junior&U-23 Weightlifting Championships in Bucharest
Oct 21, 2019

Romania’s Molie wins gold, silver at European Junior&U-23 Weightlifting Championships in Bucharest.
Romanian female weightlifter Madalina Bianca Molie on Monday won a gold and two silver medals in the women’s U-23 64 kg class at the European Junior&U-23 Weightlifting Championships in Bucharest. The Batumi 2019 European Weightlifting Championships silver and bronze medallist won the gold for a 90 kg snatch, but ended second in the clean and jerk event with 111 kilos. In the total event, she finished second, with 201 kilograms. Romania’s medal tally so far is 21 medals, 4 gold, 10 silver and 7 bronze. Romania aimed to win 5-7 medals at this competition, which qualifies the athletes for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Marius Tone; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

​Upcoming EC report on Romania justice reform among the harshest in a decade, warns of SIgnificant slowdown in fight against corruption (sources) An upcoming report of the European Commission on the progress Romania has made as part of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), aimed at supporting reform in the justice sector, is one of the harshest for the past then years, sources who saw the draft document have told (...)

USR's Barna on possibility of facing a DNA investigation: If they call me, I don't see any problem USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dan Barna on Monday stated, regarding the possibility that the journalistic investigation focusing his career so far will also trigger a DNA (National Anti-corruption Directorate) investigation against him, he said he had no problem with the fact that (...)

PM-designate Orban: On Tuesday and Wednesday we will discuss with our partners in submitting motion of censure PM-designate Ludovic Orban announced on Monday, after his meeting with the social partners (trade unions, employers unions and universities) that the second round of the discussions with the political parties in Opposition - ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats), PMP (People (...)

Bosch Reaches Over 8,000 Employees At Its Production And Engineering Centers In Romania Bosch, global leader in the delivery of technologies and services, with a combined turnover of EUR78.5 billion in 2018, has reached over 8,000 employees in Romania, at its five entities, accounting for 2% of the company’s staff numbers globally, according to ZF calculations based on company (...)

Volkswagen's "deal" in Eastern Europe. Political games in Brussels? By Constantin Radut After the German group Volkswagen announced the freezing of the investment of over one billion euros in a new plant in Turkey, due to the aggression started by Ankara in the north of Syria, Bulgaria and Romania are dueling to attract the German investment. The Sofia (...)

#2019PresidentialElection/USR's Barna: I invite President Iohannis and Mrs. Dancila to a debate prior to first round Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna has announced in Ploiesti on Monday that he invites the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidates, namely Klaus Iohannis and Viorica Dancila, to a public debate on Romania&#39;s future, which would take (...)

Antitrust Body Looks Into Takeover Of H&E Reinert, H. Kemper And PFC Pro Food Romania’s antitrust watchdog on Monday said it is looking into a transaction whereby Hans-Ewald Reinert and Wolfgang Kühnl are taking over the companies H&E Reinert Holding, H. Kemper and PFC Pro Food Company, which operate in the food processing (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |