Industrial Developer CTP Eyes Consolidation Around Bucharest



Czech developer CTP, the biggest industrial and logistics parks developer in Romania and Central and Eastern Europe, is looking to consolidate its position by acquiring logistics parks and land around Bucharest. Industrial Developer CTP Eyes Consolidation Around Bucharest.Czech developer CTP, the biggest industrial and logistics parks developer in Romania and Central and Eastern Europe, is looking to consolidate its position by acquiring logistics parks and land around Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]