Dairy Market Leader Albalact Sees RON620M Sales in 2018



Albalact, the largest actor on the 5 billion lei (EUR1.2 billion) dairy market in Romania, ended 2018 with RON620 million revenue, up 5% on the previous years, Finance Ministry data show. This is its highest revenue ever and is the third year of growth in a row. The growth rate, however, is the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]