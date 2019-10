Deloitte: Romanian M&A Market Estimated at EUR650-850M in 3Q/2019



The mergers and acquisitions market in Romania is estimated at EUR650-850 million in the third quarter of 2019, of which disclosed transaction amounts totaled EUR343 million, according to Deloitte.