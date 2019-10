BestJobs: Two Thirds of Romanian Employees Are Highly Stressed at Work



One in two employees in Romania say they deal with high levels of stress at their current job, while 15.4% of employees say stress levels at work are unsustainably high, according to a poll by BestJobs.