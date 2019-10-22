#PresidentialElections2019 Dancila: Never before has PSD faced such hatred



Outgoing Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday, in Botosani, that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) never faced such hatred and added that nowhere in Europe does a President ask for the disbanding of a political party instead of being a factor of dialogue, a mediator. "I have been a member of this party for 23 years. (...) We have had better times and worse times. But never until now have Romania, the PSD faced such hatred, words so vile, with the desire to disband this party from the person who should be the facilitator of consensus and the mediator in this country - candidate Iohannis. I took over governing and have led this government for around a year and nine months. I took, together with my colleagues, good decisions for Romania and for Romanians. Behind each normative act adopted by Government I knew there lied the expectations and hopes of people. (...) I acted every time for Romanians and Romania. As Prime Minister, I made decisions for both those who insulted me and those who appreciated me or those who appreciate me and those who hate me, and for those who voted for us and those who did not vote for us, because I considered that the Prime Minister must be of all Romanians, that I don’t have the right to divide Romania, that I don’t have the right to talk about good people or bad people. (...) Because Romania is ours, all of ours, it is our parents’ and our grandparents’ who built the Romania of today and we have the obligation, through unity, to take it further," said Dancila at an electoral action in Botosani. According to the outgoing Prime Minister, during her mandate, the President of Romania came with numerous obstacles against the Government. "The President who, instead of bringing to the dialogue table the Government of Romania, the Parliament of Romania, was the one who hindered as many measures as possible taken for Romanians and Romania, whether we speak of laws in Parliament that he contested at the CCR [Constitutional Court of Romania], whether we speak of ministers’ appointments that he rejected without having motives regarding legality, only appropriateness. He didn’t like the clothing, he didn’t like the fact that they once criticized him. This President that acted like a dictator for this country, in which what he said must be respected by all. This president that did not understand that democracy implies several political parties. I believe he is the only President in Europe that dared to ask for the disbandment of a political party because he doesn’t agree with its measures, with the way they relate to Romanians and Romania. He came in 2014 and asked for your vote. Has he come in five years to Botosani? AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)

